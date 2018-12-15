LKQ’s (LKQ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of LKQ from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LKQ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LKQ from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Shares of LKQ traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,486,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,945. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. LKQ has a 52-week low of $24.46 and a 52-week high of $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. LKQ had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Equities research analysts predict that LKQ will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other LKQ news, VP Varun Laroyia purchased 1,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,334.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dominick P. Zarcone purchased 2,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,878,574. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in LKQ by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,526,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $112,509,000 after acquiring an additional 85,952 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP acquired a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,687,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 39.0% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 33,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in LKQ by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,619,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,573,000 after acquiring an additional 9,586 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

