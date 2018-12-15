Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 908 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1,514.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Shayne & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $90.75 on Friday. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.12. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.18%.

Several research firms have commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Duke Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

