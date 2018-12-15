Loop Capital Analysts Give Unisys (UIS) a $13.00 Price Target

Loop Capital set a $13.00 price objective on Unisys (NYSE:UIS) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unisys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unisys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of NYSE:UIS opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $633.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.42. Unisys has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $20.95.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $688.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.60 million. Unisys had a net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unisys will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Unisys by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,942,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,035,000 after buying an additional 1,601,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Unisys by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,942,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,035,000 after buying an additional 1,601,496 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Unisys by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,644,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,616,000 after buying an additional 48,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Unisys by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,366,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,272,000 after buying an additional 3,888,241 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co. increased its stake in Unisys by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 3,879,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,050,000 after buying an additional 193,730 shares during the period.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, hardware, and other related products.

