Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Position Lifted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 80.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,431 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $31,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $123,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.92.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $93.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.16 and a twelve month high of $117.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 72.47%. The company had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director Brian C. Rogers acquired 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $880,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 15,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $1,803,388.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,231,776.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/lowes-companies-inc-low-position-lifted-by-man-group-plc.html.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. It offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating, and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows, and doors.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.