LPL Financial LLC Has $14.87 Million Holdings in Total SA (TOT)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 61,212 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $14,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Total during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Total during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Total during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Total during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Total during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TOT stock opened at $54.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.77. Total SA has a 52-week low of $53.37 and a 52-week high of $65.69.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $54.72 billion for the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Total SA will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.7267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Total’s payout ratio is 60.19%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TOT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

