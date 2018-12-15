LPL Financial LLC Has $16.14 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (PSCH)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 199.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,618 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $16,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at $147,000.

PSCH stock opened at $115.90 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $97.03 and a twelve month high of $145.25.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

