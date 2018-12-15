LPL Financial LLC Sells 18,518 Shares of Target Co. (TGT)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,882 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,518 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $14,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Target by 57.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 165,591 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,607,000 after purchasing an additional 60,292 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Target in the third quarter worth about $462,000. Plancorp LLC bought a new position in Target in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in Target in the third quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, WEALTHFRONT Corp raised its holdings in Target by 7.2% in the third quarter. WEALTHFRONT Corp now owns 38,365 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $90.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Target from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $90.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.85.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $180,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Janna A. Potts sold 15,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,335,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $90.39. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

