Lucia Wealth Services LLC Sells 706 Shares of Mastercard Inc (MA)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,030,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,779,736,000 after buying an additional 452,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 6.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,120,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,687,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,947 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Mastercard by 10.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,448,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,329,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,753 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Mastercard by 18.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,136,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,259,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 4.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,023,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,344,423,000 after purchasing an additional 693,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Mastercard from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mastercard from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.28.

MA opened at $195.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $205.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $149.89 and a 52 week high of $225.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.58% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $196.37 per share, with a total value of $486,015.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,011.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

