Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $152.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered Lululemon Athletica from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. CIBC lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $144.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.70.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU opened at $119.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.37. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $74.89 and a one year high of $164.79.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.10 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 12.63%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,662 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,505 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $563,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.