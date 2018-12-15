Luminus Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Ryerson Holding Corp (RYI)

Luminus Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) by 12.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 868,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 126,708 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $9,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Ryerson in the second quarter worth $151,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson in the third quarter worth $162,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 59.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Ryerson in the second quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson in the third quarter worth $322,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Lehner purchased 4,125 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $33,412.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 215,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,055.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $113,158. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RYI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

Shares of RYI opened at $7.16 on Friday. Ryerson Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $278.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). Ryerson had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 101.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Corp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural products, and tubing.

