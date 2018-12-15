Luminus Management LLC Purchases Shares of 87,500 Dover Corp (DOV)

Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 87,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,746,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $742,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Dover by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,207,000 after acquiring an additional 19,824 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dover by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Shares of DOV opened at $76.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Dover Corp has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $90.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.64%.

In other Dover news, Director Mary A. Winston sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $164,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,295.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Luminus Management LLC Purchases Shares of 87,500 Dover Corp (DOV)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/luminus-management-llc-purchases-shares-of-87500-dover-corp-dov.html.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.