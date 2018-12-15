Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) Receives $71.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Magellan Health from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Magellan Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th.

Magellan Health stock opened at $59.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.47. Magellan Health has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $112.25.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Health will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the third quarter valued at about $792,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 207.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after acquiring an additional 145,467 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 7.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 49.2% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 29.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 30,858 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. It operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine for health plans, care organizations, and employers.

