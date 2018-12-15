Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,018,317 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 224% from the previous session’s volume of 314,775 shares.The stock last traded at $7.04 and had previously closed at $6.69.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from $12.00 to $9.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.47.

The stock has a market capitalization of $243.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.44.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 108.44%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Magnachip Semiconductor’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 1,015.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile (NYSE:MX)

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

