Man Group plc Has $32.64 Million Stake in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.06% of Simon Property Group worth $32,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $182.66 on Friday. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1 year low of $145.78 and a 1 year high of $191.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 57.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.36%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $191.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.27.

In related news, insider John Rulli sold 6,000 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $1,119,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

