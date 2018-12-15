Man Group plc Raises Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,455 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $33,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Becton Dickinson and to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.00.

In related news, EVP James W. Borzi sold 5,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.37, for a total transaction of $1,485,702.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,500.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total value of $4,007,530.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,795 shares of company stock worth $19,571,318. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BDX stock opened at $231.45 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $209.91 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The company has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.97%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

