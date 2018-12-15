MAN GRP PLC/ADR (MNGPY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAN GRP PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded MAN GRP PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut MAN GRP PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of MNGPY opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.38. MAN GRP PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $3.12.

About MAN GRP PLC/ADR

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

