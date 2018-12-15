Manitex International (MNTX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC is a leading provider of engineered lifting solutions including boom trucks, cranes, rough terrain forklifts, and special mission oriented vehicles. Through their subsidiaries, they manufacture and market a comprehensive line of boom trucks and sign cranes. Their boom trucks and crane products are primarily used in industrial projects, energy exploration and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction. The Manitex Liftking subsidiary, which includes the Noble forklift product line, manufactures and sells a complete line of rough terrain forklifts and special mission oriented vehicles, as well as other specialized carriers, heavy material handling transporters and steel mill equipment. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Manitex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th.

Manitex International stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.29. Manitex International has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.10 million. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manitex International will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 715,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 113,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 715,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 113,430 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 297,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 95,074 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manitex International in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 69,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

