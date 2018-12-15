Manna Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. In the last week, Manna has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Manna has a market capitalization of $604,131.00 and $3.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manna coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and FreiExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Manna Coin Profile

Manna is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 10,045,445,393 coins and its circulating supply is 503,252,924 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com.

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

