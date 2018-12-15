Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Earns Buy Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Mizuho currently has a $13.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MRNS. BidaskClub upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.83.

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 3.18. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $10.54.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 71,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 12,905 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 298.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three different dose forms: intravenous (IV), capsule, and liquid.

