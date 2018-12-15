Mario J. Gabelli Purchases 1,503 Shares of Gamco Investors Inc (GBL) Stock

Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) CEO Mario J. Gabelli purchased 1,503 shares of Gamco Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.97 per share, for a total transaction of $28,511.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

GBL opened at $18.47 on Friday. Gamco Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $18.27 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $549.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The closed-end fund reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Gamco Investors had a net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 223.65%. The company had revenue of $85.79 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Gamco Investors by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 455,592 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gamco Investors by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,592 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gamco Investors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 394,026 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gamco Investors by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 263,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gamco Investors by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Gamco Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

