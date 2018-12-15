Marshall Wace LLP Has $3.99 Million Holdings in CNX Resources Corp (CNX)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,839 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter worth about $10,494,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter worth about $3,540,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter worth about $941,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 24.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 183,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 36,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter worth about $3,442,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNX opened at $12.34 on Friday. CNX Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $18.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.13 and a beta of 0.70.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). CNX Resources had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 54.81%. The business had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

CNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised CNX Resources from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised CNX Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, it had 7.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company also owns, operates, and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

