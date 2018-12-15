Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 428,594 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 919.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 475,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 428,594 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $24,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,703,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 748,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,434,000 after purchasing an additional 99,137 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 507,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,651,000 after purchasing an additional 16,315 shares during the last quarter. R. G. Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $46.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $46.38 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The company has a market cap of $229.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $21.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 23rd that allows the company to buyback 350,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.85%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. UBS Group set a $63.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Edward Jones raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Nomura lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Citigroup raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.61.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

