Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Position in PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 195,991 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PGTI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,619,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,248,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,777,000 after purchasing an additional 917,089 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 404,803 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 617.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 291,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 250,581 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $5,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard D. Feintuch sold 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $105,460.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,100.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PGTI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PGT Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.63.

PGTI stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. PGT Innovations Inc has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.23 million, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $199.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PGT Innovations Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

