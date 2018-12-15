Marshall Wace LLP Sells 24,628 Shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,628 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in KLA-Tencor by 187.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA-Tencor alerts:

In other news, EVP Brian M. Trafas sold 886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $84,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $59,243.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,540 shares of company stock worth $1,277,292 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLAC opened at $89.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.59. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $123.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 93.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of KLA-Tencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.54.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Marshall Wace LLP Sells 24,628 Shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/marshall-wace-llp-sells-24628-shares-of-kla-tencor-corp-klac.html.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA-Tencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA-Tencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.