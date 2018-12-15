Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 298,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 57.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 9.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 110,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Parkside Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $163,000. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ABEO stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $22.00.
Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Abeona Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 843.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. Analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Abeona Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.78.
Abeona Therapeutics Profile
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
