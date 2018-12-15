Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 298,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 57.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 9.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 110,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Parkside Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $163,000. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

ABEO stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Abeona Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 843.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. Analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Abeona Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.78.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/marshall-wace-llp-takes-position-in-abeona-therapeutics-inc-abeo.html.

Abeona Therapeutics Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.