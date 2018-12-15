Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $1.73 Million Position in Five9 Inc (FIVN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its stake in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,652 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 352,859 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.07% of Five9 worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 19.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,338,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,191 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd lifted its position in Five9 by 107.9% during the third quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 1,465,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,031,000 after purchasing an additional 760,804 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 510.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 892,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,992,000 after purchasing an additional 746,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 11.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,072,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,794,000 after purchasing an additional 406,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Five9 during the third quarter valued at $16,768,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $42.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.35, a PEG ratio of 113.50 and a beta of 0.60. Five9 Inc has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $49.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 7,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $300,356.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,796 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 10,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $434,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,291 shares of company stock worth $4,906,721 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Five9 from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Five9 from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Five9 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.92.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

