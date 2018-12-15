Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 15,699 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,699 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sapphire Star Partners LP acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter worth about $263,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on OEC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

NYSE OEC opened at $24.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $36.55.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.14 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 108.30%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is 49.08%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/marshall-wace-north-america-l-p-sells-15699-shares-of-orion-engineered-carbons-sa-oec.html.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.