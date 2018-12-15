Marshalls (MSLH) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Marshalls from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of Marshalls from GBX 505 ($6.60) to GBX 515 ($6.73) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Marshalls from GBX 455 ($5.95) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 506.20 ($6.61).

LON MSLH opened at GBX 442.60 ($5.78) on Wednesday. Marshalls has a 1 year low of GBX 333.10 ($4.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 486.60 ($6.36).

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Other segments. The company offers interior, garden, driveway, and seating and landscape products, including paving, block paving, kerbs, water management, natural stone cladding, street furniture, lighting, protective street furniture, and walling and mortars products, as well as paths, edgings, and drainage and decorative aggregates.

