Marten Transport (MRTN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.96

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.96 and last traded at $17.06, with a volume of 3571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.73.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRTN. BidaskClub cut shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Stephens set a $22.00 target price on shares of Marten Transport and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

The stock has a market cap of $927.50 million, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.10 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Marten Transport by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Marten Transport by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

