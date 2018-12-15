Matarin Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 23,498 Enova International Inc (ENVA)

Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 23,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Enova International during the third quarter valued at $668,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enova International by 345.5% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Enova International by 181.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Enova International during the third quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Enova International by 10.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,212,000 after purchasing an additional 43,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Enova International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

Shares of ENVA opened at $19.52 on Friday. Enova International Inc has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Enova International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $293.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.54 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enova International Inc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers through existing tools and technologies.

