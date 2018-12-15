Matarin Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 53,939 Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF)

Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 53,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,355 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,054 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Waterstone Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $16.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.10. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.91 million for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

