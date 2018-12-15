Matarin Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (LKFN)

Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kevin L. Deardorff acquired 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.47 per share, for a total transaction of $231,485.54. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 42,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,362.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Scott Welch acquired 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.78 per share, for a total transaction of $374,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 145,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,211,570.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 32,456 shares of company stock worth $1,376,023. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

LKFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised Lakeland Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

LKFN stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $39.41 and a 1-year high of $51.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $48.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million. Analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in Indiana. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits.

