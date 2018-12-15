Maxim Group Reiterates “$25.00” Price Target for Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS)

Maxim Group set a $25.00 target price on Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

“Aridis announced that the first subject has been enrolled in its P1/2a study evaluating AR-501 for the treatment of chronic bacterial lung infections in patients with cystic fibrosis (CF).”,” Maxim Group’s analyst wrote.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ARDS. Zacks Investment Research raised Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Northland Securities began coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Laidlaw began coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aridis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.40.

ARDS opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201, and AR-501. The company was founded by Eric J. Patzer and Vu L.

