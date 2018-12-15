MCAP Reaches 1-Day Volume of $361.00 (MCAP)

MCAP (CURRENCY:MCAP) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One MCAP token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC and C-CEX. Over the last week, MCAP has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. MCAP has a total market capitalization of $40,470.00 and $361.00 worth of MCAP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00008843 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00031368 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.59 or 0.02047778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00141087 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00172447 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031707 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031726 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000104 BTC.

MCAP Profile

MCAP’s launch date was May 25th, 2017. MCAP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,490,000 tokens. MCAP’s official Twitter account is @MCAPlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. MCAP’s official website is bitcoingrowthfund.com/mcap.

Buying and Selling MCAP

MCAP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCAP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCAP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MCAP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

