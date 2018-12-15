MediBloc [QRC] (MED) Price Hits $0.0066 on Top Exchanges

MediBloc [QRC] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. MediBloc [QRC] has a market cap of $19.65 million and approximately $279,707.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc [QRC] token can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC] has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,201.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.38 or 0.02605101 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00734854 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.02392764 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.01208393 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00112329 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.56 or 0.01548504 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00324364 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00023231 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC] Token Profile

MediBloc [QRC] (MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MediBloc [QRC] is medibloc.org/en. MediBloc [QRC]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc. MediBloc [QRC]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam.

MediBloc [QRC] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [QRC] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

