MediciNova, Inc. (MNOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) will announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for MediciNova’s earnings. MediciNova also reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MediciNova.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MediciNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNOV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in MediciNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MediciNova by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 59,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MediciNova by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 25,554 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MediciNova by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,435 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in MediciNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Institutional investors own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $8.86 on Monday. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $383.21 million, a PE ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 0.78.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders consisting of primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction.

