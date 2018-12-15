Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Mercantile Bank Corporation serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County with a full range of mortgage, lending, deposit and checking products and services in a friendly, hometown banking environment. “

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MBWM. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.25. The stock had a trading volume of 34,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,784. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $38.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $34.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

In other Mercantile Bank news, SVP Lonna Wiersma sold 1,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $31,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 62.4% during the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 4,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 8.3% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 30,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 196,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 4.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. 55.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercantile Bank (MBWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.