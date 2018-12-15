Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Holdings Boosted by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 115.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,546,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,262,699,000 after purchasing an additional 831,243 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,653,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,905,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,485,000 after purchasing an additional 149,438 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,733,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,836 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,486,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682,328 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 279,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $19,611,958.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 971,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,103,814.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger M. Perlmutter sold 225,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $16,969,094.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 366,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,623,939.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,279,104 shares of company stock valued at $92,845,846. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $76.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $213.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $80.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 8.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.24%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

