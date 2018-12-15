Meritor Inc (MTOR) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.20 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for Meritor in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Meritor had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MTOR. TheStreet raised Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $37.00 target price on Meritor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Meritor in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

NYSE:MTOR opened at $15.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Meritor has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $29.54.

In related news, SVP Timothy J. Heffron sold 30,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $483,391.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Bialy sold 2,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $43,313.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 333,133 shares of company stock worth $5,355,182. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meritor during the third quarter worth $198,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meritor by 559.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meritor during the second quarter worth $252,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Meritor during the second quarter worth $253,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Meritor during the third quarter worth $273,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Trailer; and Aftermarket & Industrial.

