Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) CEO Purchases $1,685,473.92 in Stock

Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) CEO Donald W. Duda bought 70,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,685,473.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 699,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,630,018.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MEI stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. Methode Electronics Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $909.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $264.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 10th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the second quarter valued at $113,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the second quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 29.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Methode Electronics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. TheStreet cut Methode Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $25.00 price objective on Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

