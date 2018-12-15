MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $16,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 254.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.94.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $309.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Charter Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $250.10 and a 1 year high of $396.64.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Bickham sold 144,672 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.71, for a total transaction of $46,687,101.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

