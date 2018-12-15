MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $21.50 Million Position in EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,492 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $21,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 2,366.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $198,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in EOG Resources by 464.4% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $202,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $100.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $96.54 and a one year high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.90% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $115.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.33.

In other news, EVP David W. Trice sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $317,198.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,533,404.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

