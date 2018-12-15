MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,621 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 426,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,621 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $18,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 23.5% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 269,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 164,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 16,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 47,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $46.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/metlife-investment-advisors-llc-sells-7621-shares-of-mondelez-international-inc-mdlz.html.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

See Also: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.