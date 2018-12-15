Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) will announce sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Michael Kors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the lowest is $1.45 billion. Michael Kors reported sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Michael Kors will report full-year sales of $5.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $6.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Michael Kors.

Get Michael Kors alerts:

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Michael Kors had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Michael Kors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Michael Kors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Michael Kors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Michael Kors from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Michael Kors from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.04.

Shares of KORS opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.48. Michael Kors has a twelve month low of $36.72 and a twelve month high of $75.96.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $10,948,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $127,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,268.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 519,516 shares of company stock worth $36,945,527. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Michael Kors by 32.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,155,701 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $627,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,109 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Michael Kors by 308.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,651,631 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $176,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Michael Kors by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,564,075 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $861,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,136 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Michael Kors by 109.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,763,621 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $117,457,000 after purchasing an additional 923,447 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Michael Kors by 18.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,373,852 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $368,432,000 after purchasing an additional 835,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Michael Kors

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

See Also: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Michael Kors (KORS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Michael Kors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michael Kors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.