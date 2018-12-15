Michael M. Larsen Sells 58,736 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Stock

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 58,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,806,601.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $131.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.38 and a 12 month high of $179.07.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 63.11% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.70%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $133.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 540.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 220.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 277.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/michael-m-larsen-sells-58736-shares-of-illinois-tool-works-inc-itw-stock.html.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.