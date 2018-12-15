MicroMoney (AMM) Hits Market Capitalization of $85,799.00

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. During the last week, MicroMoney has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One MicroMoney coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.56, $10.41, $19.00 and $20.34. MicroMoney has a total market cap of $85,799.00 and approximately $6,357.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.32 or 0.10330097 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00032655 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00001273 BTC.

MicroMoney Coin Profile

MicroMoney (CRYPTO:AMM) is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 12,926,101 coins. The official message board for MicroMoney is medium.com/@micromoney.io. MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MicroMoney is www.micromoney.io.

Buying and Selling MicroMoney

