Micron Technology (MU) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Micron's top line is being negatively impacted by the falling demand for semiconductor chips. The U.S.-China trade war is keeping the company under pressure, as most of the demand for its products came from China. Moreover, CPU shortages in the client compute market and inventory adjustments with some customers are near-term headwinds. The persistent decline in DRAM and NAND pricing due to oversupply and weaker-than-expected growth in end-market demand does not bode well. The company recently mentioned that it expects revenues in Q1 to be near the lower end of the prior outlook as market demand softened through the quarter. Shares have underperformed the S&P 500 index in the year-to-date period. However, we are positive about the company’s strategy of enhancing its capabilities through acquisitions, which are likely to boost its top line in the long run.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

MU stock opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Micron Technology has a one year low of $33.82 and a one year high of $64.66. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.63.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 46.51% and a return on equity of 51.68%. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 205,687 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 415,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

