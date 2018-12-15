MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.116 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th.

MILLER HOWARD/COM stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. MILLER HOWARD/COM has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $13.34.

Get MILLER HOWARD/COM alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “MILLER HOWARD/COM Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (HIE)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/miller-howard-com-plans-monthly-dividend-of-0-12-hie.html.

MILLER HOWARD/COM Company Profile

There is no company description available for Miller/Howard High Income Equity.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for MILLER HOWARD/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MILLER HOWARD/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.