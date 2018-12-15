Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 43,408 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 357.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,408 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 146.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on MRO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.91.

NYSE:MRO opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of -39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.42. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.63%.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/mirae-asset-global-investments-co-ltd-acquires-43408-shares-of-marathon-oil-co-mro.html.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.