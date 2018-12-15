Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Aecom (ACM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,830 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aecom during the second quarter valued at $185,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Aecom during the second quarter valued at $242,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Aecom by 34.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Aecom during the second quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aecom during the second quarter valued at $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Aecom stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Aecom has a one year low of $27.73 and a one year high of $39.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Aecom had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Aecom’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aecom will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lara Poloni sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $52,211.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,337.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACM. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Aecom in a report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Aecom from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Barclays set a $30.00 price target on Aecom and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $40.00 price target on Aecom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Aecom Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment provides planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, and energy/power markets.

